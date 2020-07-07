4207 Royal Manor Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just Listed in Village Grove of Pasadena! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is nicely updated & ready to move in! Adorable curb appeal with brick-veneer exterior, double-wide drive, 2 car garage, well-manicured lawn & large oak trees to be admired from the street. As you enter there is a formal open living room leading to the updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & dining set up just opposite of the breakfast bar. Cozy family room next to kitchen with wood-burning fireplace. There is a bonus space leading to formal dining area on the other side of kitchen and a half bathroom for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs. The large master has a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with double sinks, separate tub and large walk-in shower. Other bathroom is spacious with double sinks too! Fully fenced backyard is perfect for hosting your next BBQ with plenty of room for the yard games. Village Grove is a desirable subdivision close to major shopping and interstates.