Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

4207 Royal Manor Drive

4207 Royal Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4207 Royal Manor Drive, Pasadena, TX 77505

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Just Listed in Village Grove of Pasadena! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is nicely updated & ready to move in! Adorable curb appeal with brick-veneer exterior, double-wide drive, 2 car garage, well-manicured lawn & large oak trees to be admired from the street. As you enter there is a formal open living room leading to the updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & dining set up just opposite of the breakfast bar. Cozy family room next to kitchen with wood-burning fireplace. There is a bonus space leading to formal dining area on the other side of kitchen and a half bathroom for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs. The large master has a gorgeous en-suite bathroom with double sinks, separate tub and large walk-in shower. Other bathroom is spacious with double sinks too! Fully fenced backyard is perfect for hosting your next BBQ with plenty of room for the yard games. Village Grove is a desirable subdivision close to major shopping and interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have any available units?
4207 Royal Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have?
Some of 4207 Royal Manor Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Royal Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Royal Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Royal Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4207 Royal Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Royal Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 Royal Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 4207 Royal Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 Royal Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Royal Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Royal Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

