All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 3804 Bennett Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
3804 Bennett Trail
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

3804 Bennett Trail

3804 Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3804 Bennett Drive, Pasadena, TX 77503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New constructed 4 bed+2 bath+ 1 study room home in Ownsby Farms community is waiting for the first family. This master-planned community has the home you’ve been dreaming of, strikes the perfect balance between small-town life and modern convenience. Living in this community you will enjoy parks, trails for hiking and community pool (will be ready this summer) to help beat the Texas heat. The 4th bedroom can also be the game room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with center island and stainless steel appliances. Wooden like tile and carpet floorings. Nice backyard with covered patio for grilling! Easy showing, do not miss out. Blinds will be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Bennett Trail have any available units?
3804 Bennett Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Bennett Trail have?
Some of 3804 Bennett Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Bennett Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Bennett Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Bennett Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Bennett Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3804 Bennett Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Bennett Trail offers parking.
Does 3804 Bennett Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Bennett Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Bennett Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Bennett Trail has a pool.
Does 3804 Bennett Trail have accessible units?
No, 3804 Bennett Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Bennett Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Bennett Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave
Pasadena, TX 77503
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd
Pasadena, TX 77502
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine