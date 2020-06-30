3804 Bennett Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

New constructed 4 bed+2 bath+ 1 study room home in Ownsby Farms community is waiting for the first family. This master-planned community has the home you’ve been dreaming of, strikes the perfect balance between small-town life and modern convenience. Living in this community you will enjoy parks, trails for hiking and community pool (will be ready this summer) to help beat the Texas heat. The 4th bedroom can also be the game room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with center island and stainless steel appliances. Wooden like tile and carpet floorings. Nice backyard with covered patio for grilling! Easy showing, do not miss out. Blinds will be installed.