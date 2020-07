Amenities

Welcome to Pasadena's gated Townhome community Shaver Landing. This community features 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. No need to buy appliances because this home come with them all. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer is included. Enjoy all the nice features this home has to offer including ceiling fans, custom cabinetry, fixtures and more. Call to see this one TODAY!