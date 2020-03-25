All apartments in Pasadena
2112 Dewberry Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM

2112 Dewberry Lane

2112 Dewberry Lane
Location

2112 Dewberry Lane, Pasadena, TX 77502

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1295 if approved on or before Jan. 31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1187.

You'll love this 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in Pasadena is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, beautiful back-splash and plenty of cabinet space! The backyard features a covered patio, storage unit and fenced yard! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Dewberry Lane have any available units?
2112 Dewberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Dewberry Lane have?
Some of 2112 Dewberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Dewberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Dewberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Dewberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Dewberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Dewberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2112 Dewberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Dewberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Dewberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Dewberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2112 Dewberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Dewberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2112 Dewberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Dewberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Dewberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

