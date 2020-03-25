2112 Dewberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1295 if approved on or before Jan. 31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1187.



You'll love this 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in Pasadena is move-in ready! Fabulous living area with laminate wood floors and a view of the beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, beautiful back-splash and plenty of cabinet space! The backyard features a covered patio, storage unit and fenced yard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



