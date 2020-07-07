207 Calvin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to french doors to the backyard! Upstairs loft, neutral colors throughout and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.