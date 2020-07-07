All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 207 Calvin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, TX
/
207 Calvin Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:11 PM

207 Calvin Street

207 Calvin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Calvin Street, Pasadena, TX 77506
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to french doors to the backyard! Upstairs loft, neutral colors throughout and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Calvin Street have any available units?
207 Calvin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, TX.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 207 Calvin Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 Calvin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Calvin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Calvin Street is pet friendly.
Does 207 Calvin Street offer parking?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not offer parking.
Does 207 Calvin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Calvin Street have a pool?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 Calvin Street have accessible units?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Calvin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Calvin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Calvin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd
Pasadena, TX 77058
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77507
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Oak Run Manor Apartments
4100 Vista Rd
Pasadena, TX 77504
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave
Pasadena, TX 77505
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jacinto Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine