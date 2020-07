Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Recently renovated 3 bedroom in Pasadena. Laminate flooring throughout the house. Newer counter tops, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, flooring, and paint. This home wont last long act fast before its gone.