1906 Jasmine Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Elena is a fantastic one-story home, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by beautiful arch ways and a bonus area that could be used as an optional study. This home also has a separate dining area near the entry. The kitchen is functional and features a breakfast area. The spacious family room is the main attraction to this home. The master is also very spacious and features a private bath and walk in closet. The utility room is conveniently located between the master and the other bedrooms and second full bath. Other features include a covered patio, rear 2 car garage, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.