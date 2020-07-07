1829 Jasmine Drive

Amenities

The Scarlett floor plan is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath one story home with charm. There is a formal dining room near the entry. Two car garage is in the rear of the home. Enjoy the large breakfast area and covered patio, and grand family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.