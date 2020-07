Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Great family home with 4 bedrooms large eat-in kitchen and big spacious bathroom with dual vanities. Completely remodeled, new inside paint, kitchen updates, appliances. Covered parking and fenced yard. Ready to move-in. Shown By Pre-Approved Appointment Only Must Complete and Pass Application $40 Pass Background and Credit Check, Tenant Pays All Utilities, Stable work and rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.