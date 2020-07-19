All apartments in Parker County
Find more places like 990 J E Woody Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker County, TX
/
990 J E Woody Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

990 J E Woody Road

990 J E Woody Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

990 J E Woody Road, Parker County, TX 76082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Look no further you have found your next home! This gorgeous ranch style home has so much to offer you. One of the first things you will notice is certainly the stained concreate floors.... they are stunning and easy to maintain. The floorplan is has two master suites! You have four bedrooms total, so plenty of room to spread out. The kitchen comes with appliances, except a refrigerator. The backyard is park-like and makes for a great oasis at home. Lastly, did you notice the barn? It is set up for animals and does have electricity.
Apply today for this rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 J E Woody Road have any available units?
990 J E Woody Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
What amenities does 990 J E Woody Road have?
Some of 990 J E Woody Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 J E Woody Road currently offering any rent specials?
990 J E Woody Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 J E Woody Road pet-friendly?
No, 990 J E Woody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 990 J E Woody Road offer parking?
No, 990 J E Woody Road does not offer parking.
Does 990 J E Woody Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 J E Woody Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 J E Woody Road have a pool?
No, 990 J E Woody Road does not have a pool.
Does 990 J E Woody Road have accessible units?
No, 990 J E Woody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 990 J E Woody Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 J E Woody Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 990 J E Woody Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 990 J E Woody Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln
Weatherford, TX 76087
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd
Willow Park, TX 76087
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Granbury, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXBurleson, TXBridgeport, TXSaginaw, TXJustin, TXEverman, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College