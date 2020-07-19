990 J E Woody Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Look no further you have found your next home! This gorgeous ranch style home has so much to offer you. One of the first things you will notice is certainly the stained concreate floors.... they are stunning and easy to maintain. The floorplan is has two master suites! You have four bedrooms total, so plenty of room to spread out. The kitchen comes with appliances, except a refrigerator. The backyard is park-like and makes for a great oasis at home. Lastly, did you notice the barn? It is set up for animals and does have electricity.

