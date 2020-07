Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Huge lot and a great floorplan in this ALEDO ISD house. Large yard in an established neighborhood close to the elementary school. Large covered porch out back overlooking the fully fenced yard. Open kitchen looking out to the family room, large island. Good sized pantry. Master bedroom has double sinks and a walk-in shower. Plenty of storage space. Extra living area is perfect for entertaining.