Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled two-story home on half an acre! This property is zoned for Azle ISD; features include a large kitchen with island at the heart of the home, 2 living areas, mud room for the kids to drop ALL THE THINGS on the way in, powder room, large upstairs bedroom that could double as a playroom, granite and new flooring throughout. Garage is extra deep with plenty of room for a workbench. Perfect opportunity for a family looking for SPACE.