All apartments in Parker County
Find more places like 1111 E Poe Prairie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker County, TX
/
1111 E Poe Prairie Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

1111 E Poe Prairie Road

1111 East Poe Prairie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1111 East Poe Prairie Road, Parker County, TX 76066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MILLSAP HORSE PROPERTY!!! 18.75 acres with horse barn, 2- 12 X 12 box stalls, 1- 12 x 15 covered run, horse trap and pen with non climb wire. Riding trails on land, gorgeous park like setting. 1500 sq ft charming home with open floor plan, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths, fenced back yard, dog pen, wood burning fire place, granite countertops in kitchen, tile in bathroom, recently remodeled, vinyl plank throughout, all electric, all appliances included, low utilities, custom decks in front and back. lots of privacy. Located 1.5 miles from I-20. Limit on number of horses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have any available units?
1111 E Poe Prairie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
What amenities does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have?
Some of 1111 E Poe Prairie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 E Poe Prairie Road currently offering any rent specials?
1111 E Poe Prairie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 E Poe Prairie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road is pet friendly.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road offer parking?
Yes, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road offers parking.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have a pool?
No, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road does not have a pool.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have accessible units?
No, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 E Poe Prairie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 E Poe Prairie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway
Weatherford, TX 76087
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd
Willow Park, TX 76087
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln
Weatherford, TX 76087
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Granbury, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXBurleson, TXBridgeport, TXSaginaw, TXJustin, TXEverman, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College