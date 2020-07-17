1111 E Poe Prairie Road

Amenities

MILLSAP HORSE PROPERTY!!! 18.75 acres with horse barn, 2- 12 X 12 box stalls, 1- 12 x 15 covered run, horse trap and pen with non climb wire. Riding trails on land, gorgeous park like setting. 1500 sq ft charming home with open floor plan, 3 bedroom with 2 full baths, fenced back yard, dog pen, wood burning fire place, granite countertops in kitchen, tile in bathroom, recently remodeled, vinyl plank throughout, all electric, all appliances included, low utilities, custom decks in front and back. lots of privacy. Located 1.5 miles from I-20. Limit on number of horses.