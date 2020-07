Amenities

Charming single story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large open concept living room and eat-in kitchen. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Any chef would appreciate this large open kitchen with gas cook top and plenty of counter space, as well as a huge walk-in pantry! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks and oversized walk-in closet. Home is walking distance from neighborhood pool and park with large playground.