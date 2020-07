Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY home in Denton ISD in a most desired Paloma Creek Community. Separate Master, Open Floor Plan, Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters, Wood Floors, this home is ready for you! Home is immaculate with ceiling fans in every room. ***The Lease includes monthly lawn care service by a third party company***