Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities playground pool

Very well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for your move in! Brand new flooring, granite counter tops in Kitchen. Hurry, this one won't last long. Close to Lake Lewisville, this is a great community with lots of amenities including sparkling community pool, park, playground and more!