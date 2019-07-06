1812 Morning Dove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Aubrey area! Exterior offers plenty of space in the front and back area with a small front porch. The interior offers plenty of space throughout the home with granite counter tops hard floors and capret through out. Located close to plenty of schools shopping and parks!