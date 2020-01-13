1420 Morning Dove

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Aubrey is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has plenty of counter/ storage space, bar stool seating and eat in kitchen. Hard surface flooring throughout and patio area. Friendly neighborhood with community pool, playgrounds and lots of other amenities. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



*half off 2nd months rent!



