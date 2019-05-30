This home is in great condition with a large kitchen that open up into the large living area. Office. New carpet. Large fenced back yard where pets are welcome. Large game/ media room and 3 large bedrooms and one very large master with garden tub and shower. Huge walk in master closet. Includes all the fun that Paloma Creek has to offer. http://www.palomacreek.com
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1416 Canvasback have?
Some of 1416 Canvasback's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Canvasback currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Canvasback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Canvasback pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Canvasback offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback offers parking.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Canvasback have a pool?
No, 1416 Canvasback does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Canvasback have accessible units?
No, 1416 Canvasback does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback has units with air conditioning.
