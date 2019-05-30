1416 Canvasback

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This home is in great condition with a large kitchen that open up into the large living area. Office. New carpet. Large fenced back yard where pets are welcome. Large game/ media room and 3 large bedrooms and one very large master with garden tub and shower. Huge walk in master closet. Includes all the fun that Paloma Creek has to offer. http://www.palomacreek.com