All apartments in Paloma Creek
Find more places like 1416 Canvasback.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1416 Canvasback
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:39 AM

1416 Canvasback

1416 Canvasback · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1416 Canvasback, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This home is in great condition with a large kitchen that open up into the large living area. Office. New carpet. Large fenced back yard where pets are welcome. Large game/ media room and 3 large bedrooms and one very large master with garden tub and shower. Huge walk in master closet. Includes all the fun that Paloma Creek has to offer. http://www.palomacreek.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Canvasback have any available units?
1416 Canvasback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1416 Canvasback have?
Some of 1416 Canvasback's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Canvasback currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Canvasback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Canvasback pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Canvasback offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback offers parking.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Canvasback have a pool?
No, 1416 Canvasback does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Canvasback have accessible units?
No, 1416 Canvasback does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Canvasback have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1416 Canvasback has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District