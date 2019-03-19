All apartments in Paloma Creek
1232 Sandpiper
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1232 Sandpiper

1232 Sandpiper · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Sandpiper, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This amazing home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and upgrades galore! Upgrades include: gutters, shed in back yard, extended covered patio, recently replaced back fence, recently replaced black stainless convection oven and microwave, extended pantry, additional insulation added in attic, upper cabinets in laundry room, upgraded lighting with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas, recently added upgraded easy clean energy efficient windows, crown molding throughout, upgraded stairs and spindles. The pride in ownership shows in this immaculate home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Sandpiper have any available units?
1232 Sandpiper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1232 Sandpiper have?
Some of 1232 Sandpiper's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Sandpiper pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Sandpiper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1232 Sandpiper offer parking?
No, 1232 Sandpiper does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Sandpiper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Sandpiper have a pool?
No, 1232 Sandpiper does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, 1232 Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Sandpiper has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Sandpiper does not have units with air conditioning.

