1232 Sandpiper

This amazing home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and upgrades galore! Upgrades include: gutters, shed in back yard, extended covered patio, recently replaced back fence, recently replaced black stainless convection oven and microwave, extended pantry, additional insulation added in attic, upper cabinets in laundry room, upgraded lighting with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas, recently added upgraded easy clean energy efficient windows, crown molding throughout, upgraded stairs and spindles. The pride in ownership shows in this immaculate home.