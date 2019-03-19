All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 LakeForest Trail

921 Lake Forest Trl · No Longer Available
Location

921 Lake Forest Trl, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Very well maintained home with easy maintenance. Excellent schools and community amenities. Multiple neighborhood pools, parks and activities for children and adults in the community. Spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Home has solar screens for energy efficiency.Back patio is covered and is lovely to sit out.Large family room area is open to the kitchen and breakfast area with plenty of light and is bright. split bedrooms offer privacy. Plenty of storage in the home. Front yard and back yard are easy to maintain with low maintenance shrubs in the front. Show and lease this incredible home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 LakeForest Trail have any available units?
921 LakeForest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 921 LakeForest Trail have?
Some of 921 LakeForest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 LakeForest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
921 LakeForest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 LakeForest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 921 LakeForest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail offer parking?
No, 921 LakeForest Trail does not offer parking.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 LakeForest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 921 LakeForest Trail has a pool.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail have accessible units?
No, 921 LakeForest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 LakeForest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 LakeForest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 LakeForest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

