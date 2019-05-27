3005 Walker Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH HOME on LARGE PREMIUM INTERIOR LOT! Built in 2017 and just Upgraded with Brand New Paint and Wood Floors in the entry! You are sure to love the gorgeous open lay out of the Kitchen which offers Granite Counters, a spacious Island, Stainless Steel appliances, ample light and Modern Light Grey Cabinets! The large living room has a show stopper Wood Burning Fireplace with robust mantle that is sure to catch your eye. Great size secondary bedrooms are conveniently away from the master. Master Suit offers a Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Sinks, large Walk in Closet and lots of natural light. Community offers walking trails, park, playgrounds, pools, clubhouse and more!