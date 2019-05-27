All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:59 AM

3005 Walker Creek Drive

3005 Walker Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Walker Creek Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
WOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH HOME on LARGE PREMIUM INTERIOR LOT! Built in 2017 and just Upgraded with Brand New Paint and Wood Floors in the entry! You are sure to love the gorgeous open lay out of the Kitchen which offers Granite Counters, a spacious Island, Stainless Steel appliances, ample light and Modern Light Grey Cabinets! The large living room has a show stopper Wood Burning Fireplace with robust mantle that is sure to catch your eye. Great size secondary bedrooms are conveniently away from the master. Master Suit offers a Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Double Sinks, large Walk in Closet and lots of natural light. Community offers walking trails, park, playgrounds, pools, clubhouse and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

