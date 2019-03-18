All apartments in Paloma Creek South
2117 Scott Creek Dr

2117 Scott Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Scott Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Welcome home to desirable community living at 2117 Scott Creek Dr., Little Elm - Come experience the best of community living in this highly sought after Little Elm neighborhood. This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 full bath home is steps away from community pools, amenity center and a five minute walk to the edge of Lake Lewisville. Take advantage of the nearby parks, hike and bike trails and community fitness center. This modern home has a great open floor plan and beautiful kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances. Relax in the spacious master with lots of natural light, en suite includes jacuzzi tub and separate shower. You'll enjoy the high tech features this home offers such at Ring security system with motion activated front yard and garage cameras, an Ecobee thermostat with Amazon Alexa built right in and top of the line Samsung front loading washer and dryer. Look no further, this home has everything and more!

(RLNE4743911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have any available units?
2117 Scott Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have?
Some of 2117 Scott Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Scott Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Scott Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Scott Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Scott Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Scott Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Scott Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Scott Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2117 Scott Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Scott Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Scott Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Scott Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

