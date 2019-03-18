Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to desirable community living at 2117 Scott Creek Dr., Little Elm - Come experience the best of community living in this highly sought after Little Elm neighborhood. This beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 full bath home is steps away from community pools, amenity center and a five minute walk to the edge of Lake Lewisville. Take advantage of the nearby parks, hike and bike trails and community fitness center. This modern home has a great open floor plan and beautiful kitchen with granite counters and high end appliances. Relax in the spacious master with lots of natural light, en suite includes jacuzzi tub and separate shower. You'll enjoy the high tech features this home offers such at Ring security system with motion activated front yard and garage cameras, an Ecobee thermostat with Amazon Alexa built right in and top of the line Samsung front loading washer and dryer. Look no further, this home has everything and more!



(RLNE4743911)