2108 Lake Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Little Elm featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting and an island for additional cooking space. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning French doors, tile, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with a covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!