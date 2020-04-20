All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 2108 Lake Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
2108 Lake Pine Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:57 AM

2108 Lake Pine Drive

2108 Lake Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2108 Lake Pine Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Little Elm featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful stained cabinetry and recessed lighting and an island for additional cooking space. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning French doors, tile, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with a covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have any available units?
2108 Lake Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have?
Some of 2108 Lake Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Lake Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Lake Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Lake Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Lake Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Lake Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Lake Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Lake Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Lake Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Lake Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Lake Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Lake Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District