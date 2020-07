Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

WELL maintained single story home in Paloma Creek +Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 study with French doors, and spacious family room open to kitchen.+ Lots of upgrades throughout the house with granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures + Backs to a greenbelt +HOA includes Community Pool & Playground+Covered patio with access to community pool, gym, etc.,+If you are in the market for a rental home in NORTH DALLAS this is a must see home!!!