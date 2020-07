Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This gorgeous well-maintained home is like new! Beautiful curb appeal with nice landscaping, spacious backyard with covered porch, and amazing features inside. Faux wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout main common areas, french doors into the large office space, arched entryways and nice natural light. Enjoy the granite counter tops in the kitchen open to the dining room and living room, tile fireplace, dual sinks in the master en-suite and lots of storage space. Come view today!