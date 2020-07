Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained 4-2-2 one-story home in South Paloma Creek! This home features 2'' faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, arched doorways, split bedrooms and a wood burning fireplace. Fourth bedroom has a built-in desk that could also be a great home office. The home is zoned for the new Braswell high school and is within walking distance.