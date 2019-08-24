All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:02 PM

1704 Ringtail Drive

1704 Ringtail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Ringtail Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two-story home on well-manicured corner lot cul-de-sac in sought after Paloma Creek. Open floor plan is perfect for every day life and entertaining. Designer touches include high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral color palettes, stone fireplace, extended kitchen counters, island, SS Appliances, 42 in cabinets. Large windows offer an abundance of natural light. Large private backyard with covered patio and workshop storage building. Short walk to the community pool and other amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have any available units?
1704 Ringtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1704 Ringtail Drive have?
Some of 1704 Ringtail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Ringtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Ringtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Ringtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Ringtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Ringtail Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Ringtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Ringtail Drive has a pool.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Ringtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Ringtail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Ringtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Ringtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

