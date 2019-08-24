1704 Ringtail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful two-story home on well-manicured corner lot cul-de-sac in sought after Paloma Creek. Open floor plan is perfect for every day life and entertaining. Designer touches include high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, neutral color palettes, stone fireplace, extended kitchen counters, island, SS Appliances, 42 in cabinets. Large windows offer an abundance of natural light. Large private backyard with covered patio and workshop storage building. Short walk to the community pool and other amenities