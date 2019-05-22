All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:13 PM

1616 Lake Way Drive

1616 Lake Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Lake Way Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house built by Drees Homes. Backs to greenbelt and seasonal lake view. Spacious floor plan with master & 3 bedrooms up Fabulous balcony off master overlooking greenbelt from 2nd floor Sitting area in Master with view Hardwood floor in family, formal dining, study office Granite counters in kitchen Stainless appliances Gas cooktop Decorator Colors Great study HUGE gameroom Easy access to major hwy 4 Community swimming pools 1 is right up the street, walking trails, fitness center, dog park. Zoned for brand new Braswell High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have any available units?
1616 Lake Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1616 Lake Way Drive have?
Some of 1616 Lake Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Lake Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Lake Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Lake Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Lake Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive offer parking?
No, 1616 Lake Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Lake Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Lake Way Drive has a pool.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Lake Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Lake Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Lake Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Lake Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

