1616 Lake Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful house built by Drees Homes. Backs to greenbelt and seasonal lake view. Spacious floor plan with master & 3 bedrooms up Fabulous balcony off master overlooking greenbelt from 2nd floor Sitting area in Master with view Hardwood floor in family, formal dining, study office Granite counters in kitchen Stainless appliances Gas cooktop Decorator Colors Great study HUGE gameroom Easy access to major hwy 4 Community swimming pools 1 is right up the street, walking trails, fitness center, dog park. Zoned for brand new Braswell High School.