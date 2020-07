Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool

Beautiful rare find 1.5 story stone and brick home located in the quiet and peace south Paloma Creek. Corner lot! New Wood floor and Carpet! 3 bedrooms plus game room AND flex space for office use.

Only Game room upstairs with a half bath. Extensive attic for additional storage.

Covered front porch AND back patio.

Community has 4 pools, 3 club houses, fitness centers & several nature trails along creeks & lake. Must see!

Please submit TAR application and App fees to Listing Agent.