1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Open Floor Plan! Great for Entertaining! Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms with Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom Stone Fireplace. Tile throughout Kitchen and into Living Room, Crown Molding, Recessed lighting. Move in Ready! Paloma Creek Subdivision Offers Community Pools, Trails, Park & Playground! Really a Great Community!

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.