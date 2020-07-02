All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like
1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open Floor Plan! Great for Entertaining! Granite in Kitchen and Bathrooms with Stainless Steel Appliances. Custom Stone Fireplace. Tile throughout Kitchen and into Living Room, Crown Molding, Recessed lighting. Move in Ready! Paloma Creek Subdivision Offers Community Pools, Trails, Park & Playground! Really a Great Community!
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District