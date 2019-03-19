1412 Roadrunner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool new construction

Hard to find single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in desirable Paloma Creek community. Almost new home, built by Bloomfield! This beautiful home has is move-in ready with formal dining, huge family room, a kitchen with island, granite counter top, SS appliances and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet! Master bath with garden tub, double vanities and separate shower. This home has lot of natural lights and huge backyard! Access to community pool, play area for kids!