Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Great one story house. This Energy Star home will save your money on energy bills. versatile 4 bedroom home with granite kitchen counter-top, grand entry foyer, high ceilings, large walk-in closet in all rooms, grand island kitchen that opens to the family room, etc. All in a single level, perfect for easy living. Community amenities include club house, swim pool and gym.