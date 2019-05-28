All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:54 AM

1101 Roadrunner Drive

1101 Roadrunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Roadrunner Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 1-story open concept on corner lot with modern gray paint colors & engineered hardwoods in most of the common areas. 4 BR's, PLUS a flex room that can be used as a study or 2nd living area. Flex room has pocket glass doors that can be closed for privacy or nicely tucked away in the wall for a more open feel. Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, gas range, large island & bfast nook. Large master bedroom is perfectly situated for privacy at the back of the house. House backs to a greenbelt with mature trees just across the street. Paloma Creek Community has playgrounds, 4 community pools, hike & bike trails along parts of Lake Lewisville & a dog park! Amenities Galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have any available units?
1101 Roadrunner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have?
Some of 1101 Roadrunner Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Roadrunner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Roadrunner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Roadrunner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Roadrunner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Roadrunner Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Roadrunner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Roadrunner Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Roadrunner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Roadrunner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Roadrunner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Roadrunner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

