1101 Roadrunner Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 1-story open concept on corner lot with modern gray paint colors & engineered hardwoods in most of the common areas. 4 BR's, PLUS a flex room that can be used as a study or 2nd living area. Flex room has pocket glass doors that can be closed for privacy or nicely tucked away in the wall for a more open feel. Kitchen features granite counters, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, gas range, large island & bfast nook. Large master bedroom is perfectly situated for privacy at the back of the house. House backs to a greenbelt with mature trees just across the street. Paloma Creek Community has playgrounds, 4 community pools, hike & bike trails along parts of Lake Lewisville & a dog park! Amenities Galore!