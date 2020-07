1020 Rose Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LIKE NEW!!! MOVE IN READY HOME CONSTRUCTED BY DUNHILL HOMES FEATURES 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS WITH BONUS STUDY OR DEN ROOM. GREAT OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH UPGRADED LUXURY KITCHEN FEATURING STYLISH GRANITE COUNTERS, BUILT-IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, CLASSIC WHITE CABINETS AND XLARGE ISLAND. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FROM ENTRY, HALLWAYS, STUDY-DEN AND FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN. AWESOME COVERED PATIO WITH PERFECTLY SIZED YARD. OVER $30K IN UPGRADES! PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH BAY WINDOWS, CORNER TUB AND GLASS SHOWER. ENJOY LIVING NEARBY PALOMA CREEK AMENITIES SUCH AS JOGGING AND BIKING TRAILS, COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOLS AND FITNESS CENTERS, AND BOAT RAMP TO LEWISVILLE LAKE.