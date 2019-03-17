All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:25 PM

10008 Echo SUmmit Drive

10008 Echo Summit Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Echo Summit Dr, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
LUXURY One year-New two story home for lease! Beautiful Stone Front and Grand Entry, Elegant floor plan with designer's detail on every angle. Gourmet kitchen with stainless Appliances, spacious bedrooms, Dream Study and Large outdoor living. Very big backyard. Four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and large game room, nice study. Recognized Little Elm school. The house sits deep in the Prestige Community with resort style Pool, Park, play grounds, 5 Miles walking trail, woods and Lewisville Lake access. Great place to enjoy life with Beautiful nature and amenities !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have any available units?
10008 Echo SUmmit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have?
Some of 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Echo SUmmit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive offers parking.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive has a pool.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have accessible units?
No, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 Echo SUmmit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

