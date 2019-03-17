10008 Echo SUmmit Drive

Amenities

LUXURY One year-New two story home for lease! Beautiful Stone Front and Grand Entry, Elegant floor plan with designer's detail on every angle. Gourmet kitchen with stainless Appliances, spacious bedrooms, Dream Study and Large outdoor living. Very big backyard. Four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and large game room, nice study. Recognized Little Elm school. The house sits deep in the Prestige Community with resort style Pool, Park, play grounds, 5 Miles walking trail, woods and Lewisville Lake access. Great place to enjoy life with Beautiful nature and amenities !!