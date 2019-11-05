529 Savannah Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on a .4 acre lot in Ovilla Parc subdivision. You will love the hardwood floors and huge kitchen. There are plenty of huge windows in the living areas that overlook the spacious backyard with patio. All bedrooms are on the ground level, along with 2 full baths. Upstairs you will find a spacious game, or media, room with a half bath. This is a one of a kind home so act fast! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.