Ovilla, TX
529 Savannah Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:29 AM

529 Savannah Drive

529 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

529 Savannah Drive, Ovilla, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on a .4 acre lot in Ovilla Parc subdivision. You will love the hardwood floors and huge kitchen. There are plenty of huge windows in the living areas that overlook the spacious backyard with patio. All bedrooms are on the ground level, along with 2 full baths. Upstairs you will find a spacious game, or media, room with a half bath. This is a one of a kind home so act fast! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Savannah Drive have any available units?
529 Savannah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ovilla, TX.
What amenities does 529 Savannah Drive have?
Some of 529 Savannah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Savannah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Savannah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Savannah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Savannah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 529 Savannah Drive offer parking?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 529 Savannah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Savannah Drive have a pool?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 Savannah Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Savannah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Savannah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Savannah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

