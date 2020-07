Amenities

This charming 2bd/2bth bungalow is nestled in the heart of downtown in the historic neighborhood of Lavaca. Completely renovated with central air and heat. Wood floors, W/D, refrigerator, fenced in backyard, carport, and shed for extra storage. Wander down the street and your'll see your favorite restaurants and find new ones along the way. Minutes from the Riverwalk, Blue Star, Market Square, La Villita, and Hemisfair Park. Close to major highways, Fort Sam, and the Pearl!