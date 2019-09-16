All apartments in Oak Leaf
1908 Willow Bend Drive

1908 Willow Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Willow Bend Drive, Oak Leaf, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious one story home on over 1acre. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus an entertainment room and a bonus office/craft room with a separate entrance. Large updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Master suite includes fireplace, walk in closet and dual vanities. This is a pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

