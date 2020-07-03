Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7700 John Autry Rd Available 06/17/19 Nice, large, single story home in NRH - This home has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The front living area is good sized plus it has a room that can be used as an office or man/woman cave. At the back can be found a sun room. Kitchen has new appliances. Yard is large and fenced. Has some new blinds and getting more. Shed will be hauled away. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Birdville ISD.



(RLNE4958184)