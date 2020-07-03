All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7700 John Autry Rd
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:54 AM

7700 John Autry Rd

7700 John Autry Road · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7700 John Autry Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7700 John Autry Rd Available 06/17/19 Nice, large, single story home in NRH - This home has new inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The front living area is good sized plus it has a room that can be used as an office or man/woman cave. At the back can be found a sun room. Kitchen has new appliances. Yard is large and fenced. Has some new blinds and getting more. Shed will be hauled away. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Birdville ISD.

(RLNE4958184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 John Autry Rd have any available units?
7700 John Autry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7700 John Autry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7700 John Autry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 John Autry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7700 John Autry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd offer parking?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd have a pool?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd have accessible units?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7700 John Autry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7700 John Autry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

