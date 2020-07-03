All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

7465 Timberhill Drive

7465 Timberhill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7465 Timberhill Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special - If you bring a deposit by 4/30/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,461 sq ft, 1 story home in North Richland Hills! Living room with brick fireplace. Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Large bedrooms throughout home. Big backyard with patio, great for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have any available units?
7465 Timberhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 7465 Timberhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7465 Timberhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7465 Timberhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7465 Timberhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive offer parking?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have a pool?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7465 Timberhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7465 Timberhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

