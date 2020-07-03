All apartments in North Richland Hills
7216 Lancashire Drive

Location

7216 Lancashire Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in convenient location. The property offers a spacious living room with ceramic tile floors with corner fireplace. The Kitchen overlooks the living area which offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances built in microwave along with kitchen island. The guest bedrooms offer laminate flooring ample closet space. Nice size yard with storage shed

http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Lancashire Drive have any available units?
7216 Lancashire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Lancashire Drive have?
Some of 7216 Lancashire Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Lancashire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Lancashire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Lancashire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Lancashire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Lancashire Drive offer parking?
No, 7216 Lancashire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Lancashire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Lancashire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Lancashire Drive have a pool?
No, 7216 Lancashire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Lancashire Drive have accessible units?
No, 7216 Lancashire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Lancashire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Lancashire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

