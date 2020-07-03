7216 Lancashire Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in convenient location. The property offers a spacious living room with ceramic tile floors with corner fireplace. The Kitchen overlooks the living area which offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances built in microwave along with kitchen island. The guest bedrooms offer laminate flooring ample closet space. Nice size yard with storage shed
http://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.