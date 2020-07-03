6828 Swallow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated game room

Gorgeous custom home in North Richland Hills with over 3700sf! Upgrades galore! Shutters and arches throughout! Rich wood floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Master suite downstairs and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths up. Upstairs game room /bonus area includes a full wet bar with hardwood floors. Enjoy evening sunsets on the second story balcony. This is a pet friendly property.



