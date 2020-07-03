All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 6828 Swallow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6828 Swallow Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

6828 Swallow Lane

6828 Swallow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6828 Swallow Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous custom home in North Richland Hills with over 3700sf! Upgrades galore! Shutters and arches throughout! Rich wood floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs. Master suite downstairs and 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths up. Upstairs game room /bonus area includes a full wet bar with hardwood floors. Enjoy evening sunsets on the second story balcony. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Swallow Lane have any available units?
6828 Swallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Swallow Lane have?
Some of 6828 Swallow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Swallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Swallow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Swallow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 Swallow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6828 Swallow Lane offer parking?
No, 6828 Swallow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6828 Swallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Swallow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Swallow Lane have a pool?
No, 6828 Swallow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Swallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6828 Swallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Swallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 Swallow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary