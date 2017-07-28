6801 Woodland Hills Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Stunning custom home loaded with many extras, 5 beds, 4.5 baths with extensive Travertine flooring throughout first floor. Large living area. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, high quality stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator freezer, large island and walk-in pantry. Energy efficient and has a tankless water heater. Unique drive-thru tandem 3 car garage! Game-Media Room! Great Entertaining backyard with a sparkling pool & spa with a cascading waterfall feature. Must see to appreciate!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



Contact us to schedule a showing.