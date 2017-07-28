All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:28 PM

6801 Woodland Hills Drive

6801 Woodland Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Woodland Hills Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Stunning custom home loaded with many extras, 5 beds, 4.5 baths with extensive Travertine flooring throughout first floor. Large living area. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, high quality stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator freezer, large island and walk-in pantry. Energy efficient and has a tankless water heater. Unique drive-thru tandem 3 car garage! Game-Media Room! Great Entertaining backyard with a sparkling pool & spa with a cascading waterfall feature. Must see to appreciate!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have any available units?
6801 Woodland Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have?
Some of 6801 Woodland Hills Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Woodland Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Woodland Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Woodland Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Woodland Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Woodland Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

