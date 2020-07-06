6713 Riviera Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location right in the heart of North Richland Hills. Perfectly sized living room, dinning room, kitchen and bedrooms you won't believe all the space you'll have. Perfect kitchen with plenty of counter space and the refrigerator will stay. Perfect sun room off the back door all closed in overlooking the most perfect sized backyard. Perfect layout with nice tall ceiling height. Perfectly located close to Babe's Chicken Dinner House. You won't believe you get all of this at the perfect price but the perfect place does exist and it can be all yours tomorrow, just tour and apply online today!