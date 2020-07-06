All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6713 Riviera Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

6713 Riviera Drive

6713 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6713 Riviera Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location right in the heart of North Richland Hills. Perfectly sized living room, dinning room, kitchen and bedrooms you won't believe all the space you'll have. Perfect kitchen with plenty of counter space and the refrigerator will stay. Perfect sun room off the back door all closed in overlooking the most perfect sized backyard. Perfect layout with nice tall ceiling height. Perfectly located close to Babe's Chicken Dinner House. You won't believe you get all of this at the perfect price but the perfect place does exist and it can be all yours tomorrow, just tour and apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Riviera Drive have any available units?
6713 Riviera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 Riviera Drive have?
Some of 6713 Riviera Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Riviera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6713 Riviera Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6713 Riviera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Riviera Drive offers parking.
Does 6713 Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Riviera Drive have a pool?
No, 6713 Riviera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 6713 Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 Riviera Drive has units with dishwashers.

