Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
6701 Dogwood Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

6701 Dogwood Lane

6701 Dogwood Lane
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6701 Dogwood Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bed 2 bath in North Richland Hills and a very sought after Birdville ISD. RENT: $1595.00/month, 1,590 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on &quot;Apply for a lease&quot;, register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
6701 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6701 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Dogwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Dogwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

