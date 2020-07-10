6008 Frost Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Single story craftsman style home, premium lot in quaint Hometown. Floor plan offers spacious living area with fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters and plenty of natural light. Kitchen features granite counter tops, kitchen aid dishwasher and range, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Washer dryer fridge included. Oversized master features sitting area, separate bath with dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. 2 car garage with epoxy floors, storage cabinets. Side yard garden retreat offers stone patio, landscaped gardens, fountain, birdbath.Covered Front porch features a swing and overlooks the park. Home may be leased furnished for additional cost, see agent