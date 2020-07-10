All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

6008 Frost Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story craftsman style home, premium lot in quaint Hometown. Floor plan offers spacious living area with fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters and plenty of natural light. Kitchen features granite counter tops, kitchen aid dishwasher and range, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Washer dryer fridge included. Oversized master features sitting area, separate bath with dual sinks, walk in closet and garden tub. 2 car garage with epoxy floors, storage cabinets. Side yard garden retreat offers stone patio, landscaped gardens, fountain, birdbath.Covered Front porch features a swing and overlooks the park. Home may be leased furnished for additional cost, see agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Frost Street have any available units?
6008 Frost Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Frost Street have?
Some of 6008 Frost Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Frost Street currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Frost Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Frost Street pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Frost Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6008 Frost Street offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Frost Street offers parking.
Does 6008 Frost Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Frost Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Frost Street have a pool?
No, 6008 Frost Street does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Frost Street have accessible units?
No, 6008 Frost Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Frost Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Frost Street has units with dishwashers.

