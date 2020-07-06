All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019

5113 Bob Drive

5113 Bob Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Bob Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Bob Drive have any available units?
5113 Bob Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 5113 Bob Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Bob Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Bob Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Bob Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Bob Drive offer parking?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Bob Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Bob Drive have a pool?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Bob Drive have accessible units?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Bob Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 Bob Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 Bob Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

