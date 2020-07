Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The exterior offers a larger backyard and good sized front yard with a small front porch. The interior offers New flooring and plenty of space throughout the home. With a formal dining area located in the front, a good sized living room on the side of the home. With the master bedroom located in the back with a doorway to the backyard. Plenty of space in al the bedrooms with plenty of space for activities. Located close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks.