apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
12 Apartments under $900 for rent in New Braunfels, TX
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
575 E. Torrey St.
575 East Torrey Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
637 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Sanger
1045 Sanger Avenue, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
Results within 10 miles of New Braunfels
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1391 Moerike Rd
1391 Moerike Road, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
200 sqft
Efficiency near Canyon Lake. Less than five minutes to the lake, in a peaceful setting. Modern Contemporary new home with wildlife as your neighbor.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
102 River Road - B
102 River Road, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
740 sqft
Nice two (2) bedroom one (1) bath apartment near corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz. Downstairs unit with open kitchen design, large living area, ceiling fans, and nice closet space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3600 FM 2673 - C-2
3600 Fm 2673, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
931 sqft
Downstairs unit: Ceiling Fans, ice maker, built-in microwave. This property has all 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments. The website for the apartments is pjp.managebuilding.com Application is required with a $40 fee for each person over 18 years of age.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
606 EXCHANGE
606 Exchange Avenue, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
660 sqft
606 EXCHANGE Available 08/14/20 DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - DARLING ONE BEDROOM RENTAL IN ESTABLISHED, ORIGINAL SCHERTZ. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND BEDROOM. VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATH. NEW WATER HEATER.
